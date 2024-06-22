NFL power rankings: Ranking the NFC East starting QBs for the 2024 NFL Season
2. Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
I am not sure Jalen Hurts is that great of a QB. Through four years in the NFL, he's got one notable season, so there is a ton of pressure on Hurts coming into 2024, where he'll now run an offense constructed by Kellen Moore, the team's new offensive coordinator. In four years, Hurts has thrown 67 touchdowns against 34 interceptions for a 91.1 passer rating.
He's got a 34-17 regular season record and has added 41 rushing touchdowns. No one will deny just how electric Hurts can be as a runner, but as a passer, there is quite a bit to improve on, and that is a quarterback's first job.
1. Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys
Sure, it's fair to question Dak Prescott in the playoffs, but we cannot deny how solid he's been in the regular season across his NFL career, which began in 2016. Prescott is the most consistent and best overall QB in this division, and is arguably the best QB in the NFC. In 2023, Prescott tossed 36 touchdowns against just nine interceptions. He's 73-41 as a starter with 202 career touchdown passes in the regular season and a 99 passer rating.
Many NFL teams would kill to have the quality production that Prescott brings, but again, the playoffs are a different story. That really is the one thing holding him back from being a consensus elite QB in this league.