NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 2
16. Baltimore Ravens - (0-2)
I was trying to tell you all that the Baltimore Ravens were not going to be as good as we thought in the 2024 NFL Season, and through two weeks, I have been right. The Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was expected and just not a huge concern, but their fourth-quarter collapse against the lowly Las Vegas Raiders was just nasty stuff, and we should sound the alarm bell on this team.
Lamar Jackson did not have a great game, and while he is the most explosive QB in NFL history, you have to wonder if he’s hit his ceiling in the NFL. I would also ask the same about head coach John Harbaugh. Both Jackson and Harbaugh are very good at what they do, but it does not feel like either is going to be able to bring a Super Bowl back to Baltimore.
Something is missing with this team and it’s hard to pinpoint what. Where do the Ravens go from here?
Lamar Jackson may have to clean up his game and bit and perhaps figure something out on that side, and for John Harbaugh, it just feels like he has run his course in Baltimore. I am not sure he’s the one to continue leading this team for the long-term.
15. Seattle Seahawks - (2-0)
The Seattle Seahawks survived a Week 2 scare from the New England Patriots and move to 2-0 on the 2024 NFL Season. The team’s ceiling feels limited with their rookie head coach and their QB in Geno Smith, but I mean they are winning games, so there’s that. Their wins have come against two of the worst teams in the NFL with the Patriots and the Denver Broncos, so they’re no overly-impressive wins by any means.
Can the Seahawks keep winning games and being a shocking contender for the NFC West in the 2024 NFL Season?