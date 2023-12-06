Quarterback power rankings heading into Week 14
Let's rank all 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 14!
20. Jake Browning - Cincinnati Bengals
Jake Browning really announced himself to the NFL world in Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's got three touchdowns against one interception this year and has completed over 75% of his passes thus far. The Cincinnati Bengals are 6-6 and in the thick of things in the AFC.
19. Sam Howell - Washington Commanders
Sam Howell has thrown for a ton of yards this year, but he's also thrown 18 touchdowns against 14 interceptions and is on a very bad team. Howell takes a ton of sacks, but he's not exactly being helped by that offensive line. Howell has improved in year two, but there's not a ton to love about him right now.
18. Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks
The Geno Smith regression was coming at some point, and it comes just one year after his breakout 2022 season. Smith has thrown 15 touchdowns against nine interceptions and is on a Seattle Seahawks' team with no identity. Smith was a fun story for a while, but I think the team needs to go franchise QB shopping this coming offseason.
17. Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray returned to the starting lineup for the Arizona Cardinals a few weeks ago after his ACL rehab. He's looked fine in the new offense and the Cardinals feel like a very scrappy team. I think the team sticks with Murray as their franchise QB and invest in the WR and OL rooms to help him in 2024 and beyond.