There could be some division winners on shaky ground for the 2025 NFL Season. Which teams would those be?

It's just not at all likely that the eight division winners from the 2024 NFL Season win their divisions again in 2025. This league is becoming quite competitive, as there could be more teams on the rise than teams set to regress.

This could put the pressure on a few division champs from 2024. Some of them could be quite vulnerable in the 2025 NFL Season.

Predicting NFL's most vulnerable division champions for the 2025 season

Kansas City Chiefs

Winning the division each year since 2016, the Kansas City Chiefs will again try to win the AFC West, but it won't come without some challenges, as they may now have the third-best roster in the division and are watching the Chargers and Broncos continue to stack talent. Both LA and Denver won double-digit games and made the playoffs in 2024. Moreover, the Chiefs won all of their one-score games, and that just does not feel likely for 2025.

We could see the Chiefs long reign atop the AFC West come to a halt.

Philadelphia Eagles

I do envision a bit of a Super Bowl hangover in the 2025 NFL Season for the Eagles. A hangover happened the last time this team appeared in the big game. With the Washington Commanders now a huge threat and even the Dallas Cowboys getting their offense in order, the Eagles might not have a clear path to the NFC East title, and we have not seen a repeat winner since Philly in the early-2000s.

The Eagles are absolutely vulnerable in 2025.

Losing both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson is going to hurt, and it's not like the other three teams in the NFC North are slouches. Depending on how you see the division shaking out, all of the Bears, Packers, and Vikings could compete for the title.

All four teams have great rosters and could all have franchise QBs as well. This again could be a super competitive division, but the Lions grasp on it could be slipping.