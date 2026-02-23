Rams don't fool around and address key needs in updated NFL Mock Draft

The Seattle Seahawks ended up being too much for the Los Angeles Rams late in the season, but the Rams are absolutely in a position to be right back in the mix atop the NFC in 2026. With Matthew Stafford having played the best football of his career in 2025, there is reason to believe that Stafford could have a couple more high-end seasons up his sleeve.

However, the Rams do have a few positions that need to be addressed in a big way. Fortunately, not only do the Rams have a ton of NFL Draft capital, but they also have a good bit of cap space, and if General Manager Les Snead's prior aggression is any indication, the Rams are going to make a huge push this offseason.

And in our latest mock draft, the Rams do just that and swing a major trade in the first round.

Los Angeles Rams swing major first-round trade in updated NFL Mock Draft

13. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

It's hard to pass up Jermod McCoy at pick 13 if you're the Rams. McCoy is a versatile player who can immediately become the top cornerback in the room. The Rams have all of Roger McCreary, Ahkello Witherspoon, Cobie Durant, and Derion Kendrick set to hit the free agency market.

Cornerback could not be more of a need for this team at the moment.

Rams trade pick 29 to Kansas City Chiefs for CB Trent McDuffie

Using another pick on a cornerback, but it's with a trade! The Rams send pick 29 to the Chiefs for Trent McDuffie. McDuffie and the Chiefs have not been able to agree on any sort of long-term deal, and the once three-time defending AFC champs could use an additional first-round pick.

The Chiefs roster just isn't that special, so for the long-term, parting with McDuffie for a first-rounder is a wise idea. All of a sudden, the Rams have a new and potentially special cornerback duo.