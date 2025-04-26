Shedeur Sanders is on pace to enter into the NFL as a backup quarterback

Shedeur Sanders remains undrafted approaching Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he is on pace to now enter into the NFL as a backup. As we know, it has been the shock of the NFL Draft this year that Shedeur Sanders did not get picked with one of 100+ selections in the first three rounds.

Now when you think about it - the NFL Draft isn't even halfway over yet, so there is still a legitimate chance that he hears his named called, but with how many selections have passed him by, Sanders is absolutely not on track to be a starter in the NFL.

Shedeur Sanders, the most notable backup QB in the NFL?

Right now, even if Sanders is the first pick of today's action, he is firmly on pace to be a backup QB in the NFL, but he could instantly become the most talked-about backup QB perhaps ever if he hears his name called in Rounds 4-7 today.

Perhaps it is the attention and lack of high-end tools that are the driving factors keeping him from not getting drafted yet, but he also may not have done as well in meetings with teams as some thought he would.

Shedeur Sanders does have some enticing qualities as a potential low-end starter or high-end backup in this league - he is an accurate passer who is good from the pocket, but he sometimes holds onto the ball for too long, which does lead to taking unnecessary sacks. That could be coached out of him, and it would have to be if he sticks in the NFL.

Another knock on Sanders is the lack of overall physical tools - he is not the most mobile QB, so him making it as a starter in the NFL will come from the pocket, but right now, he is on pace to be a backup in the big leagues.