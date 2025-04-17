The Pittsburgh Steelers do not have a franchise QB in the building, so they might have to reach for someone in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Steelers could also be waiting on Aaron Rodgers and what he decides to do.

Even if Rodgers were to sign with the Steelers, they would still need to pursue a rookie QB at some point in the NFL Draft. Until Pittsburgh is able to figure out a long-term, viable QB solution, they will remain as a 'good not great' team.

Well, the bad thing here is that the QB class in the 2025 NFL Draft is simply not good, period, so the Steelers may have to reach on someone in the first round. Let's see who they take in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Steelers 2025 NFL mock draft: Reaching for a quarterback in Round 1?

21. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart is the pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round, and even if Aaron Rodgers signs with the Steel City, a QB room featuring Rodgers, Dart, and Mason Rudolph could have some movement.

It would be interesting to see what happens with Rudolph in this event, though.

83. DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

The Steelers let Najee Harris depart in free agency, so they do need to invest into the RB position in the 2025 NFL Draft. With how deep the class is, they should target someone and perhaps even double-dip. They'll grab DJ Giddens from Kansas State here in the third round.

123. CJ West, DT, Indiana

Certain players along the defensive line like Cam Heyward are getting up there in age, so it would be wise for them to target a DT at some point in the NFL Draft. They'll use their fourth-round pick on CJ West from Indiana in this mock.

156. Tommi Hill, CB, Nebraska

The secondary is also a need for the Pittsburgh Steelers, so at pick 156, they'll grab Tommi Hill from Nebraska. In 2024, Hill had 21 tackles, one interception, and one pass defended.

185. Nick Nash, San Jose State

In 2024 for San Jose State, Nick Nash caught 104 passes for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns. This insanely productive season might be enough for him to hear his name called at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh adds the WR to their room.

229. Maxen Hook, S, Toledo

The last pick in this Steelers NFL mock draft has them taking Maxen Hook, a safety from Toledo.