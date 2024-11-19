These are the 3 most disappointing teams in the NFL in 2024 season
A handful of teams in the NFL through Week 11 are clearly the most disappointing in the league. Let's look at them here. The one conference that hasn't lived up to expectations this year is the AFC. And in fact, a few teams in the NFC have over-achieved a bit this year.
The AFC was largely seen as an incredibly deep conference heading into the season, and funnily enough, the most disappointing teams in the NFL this year do indeed play in the AFC. They've been disappointing for varying issues, so it's not a one solution fix for these teams.
Which three teams have been the most disappointing in the NFL thus fr
3. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)
The Cincinnati Bengals have been awful this year on defense, and I am tired of people saying that this team is going to go on a run or that they are better than their record indicates. Folks, Week 12 begins in just two days; this is precisely who the Bengals are. They're 4-7 for a reason, and despite Joe Burrow's insane season, they are still well out of the playoff mix.
That just shows you how bad and poorly-coached parts of this team are. The hope here is that the Cincy front office can figure something out this coming offseason to repair the defense. They must hit on a rookie draft pick or two and hope they can sign some free agents to fill some voids. Cincinnati cannot wait around here.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)
The Jacksonville Jaguars went 9-8 in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, and I at least felt that this team was fielding their best roster in quite some time. However, something just did not click between the coaching staff and the players, so here we are. the Jags have the worst record in the NFL, and it should only be a matter of time before the team fires Doug Pederson, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles back in 2017.
The team is banged up, as QB Trevor Lawrence has not played in a couple of weeks, and this is just a horrific situation overall outside of Lawrence and a few other players on both sides of the ball. The Jags should also probably look to replace GM Trent Baalke. This team needs to get a true veteran head coach in the building like Bill Belichick or Mike Vrabel.
1. New York Jets (3-8)
Many people thought this team would have been 8-3 through 11 games in 2024. I saw some predictions having the New York Jets in the Super Bowl. Overall, the NFL world just seemed to be very high on this team, and they have done nothing but disappoint.
Aaron Rodgers is a liability, and his off-putting personality does not work if he's also washed up. They wrongly fired head coach Robert Saleh and have won just one game since that move. The Jets are a mess and are among the worst teams in the NFL, period. The team must cut ties with Rodgers this coming offseason and start fresh at QB.
Even if Rodgers wants to try and make it right in 2025, the Jets have to put their foot down and say no. This has been one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL in quite some time.