The Tennessee Titans are the team to watch in the 2025 NFL Draft. Should they stay put at pick one and take a quarterback? With the first overall pick, Tennessee has been on the clock for quite a while now and control much of how the NFL Draft will go.

Right now, the momentum tells us that Cam Ward could be the first overall pick, but you just never know if things could change. The Titans do need a franchise QB, and most teams that are picking this high in the NFL Draft indeed need one.

It is firmly possible that Tennessee simply stays at pick one, takes Ward, and builds a juggernaut around him. Let's dive into a Titans mock draft.

Titans 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Building around a rookie quarterback?

1. Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Cam Ward at pick one is probably going to gain a ton of steam between now and the start of the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward has a ton of tools that could turn him into a high-end QB in the NFL if he enters into the right situation.

Tennessee seems to at least have a solid offensive line, which is a great start, and they use the first overall pick on him and hope that he's their QB for years to come.

35. Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Mike Green could go a lot higher than this, but the Titans are able to grab him with the 35th pick in this NFL mock draft. Green is an explosive player and has a nose for getting into the backfield. He could be a Day 1, instant impact starter in the NFL.

103. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)

The Tennessee Titans take one of Cam Ward's college teammates and grab Elijah Arroyo at pick 103 in this mock draft. This is a wise idea, as Ward and Arroyo probably have a good deal of existing chemistry, so this could make the transition easier for both players in the league.

120. Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

Tory Horton is a neat wide receiver prospect from Colorado State, and we see the Titans nab him up with pick 120. The Titans are making an effort to surround Ward with some young talent. If Cam Ward and these other players can pan out in the NFL, it would be a great situation for the long-term.

141. Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

Tennessee also needs some help in their secondary if you ask me, so they take Jacob Parrish from Kansas State at pick 141. Parrish had three interceptions and seven passes defended in 12 games in the 2024 college football season.

167. Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame

It really would not be out of the question for Tennessee to take two quarterbacks - they currently have zero franchise QBs, so they should take multiple swings until they find the guy. This could be a similar situation to what the then Washington Redskins did years ago - they took Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins in the same NFL Draft.

Cousins ended up panning out at the NFL level, and RB3 was, for the most part, a bust.

178. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin

Jack Nelson is a tackle prospect from Wisconsin and plays an extremely important position. A developmental tackle prospect is a wise idea late in the 2025 NFL Draft for the Tennessee Titans.

188. Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Kentucky

In 2024, Jamon Dumas-Johnson had 67 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks for Kentucky. He's good at filling up the stat sheet and could be a depth option for the Titans on the defensive side of the ball.