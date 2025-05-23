You are way too low on these underrated NFL teams for the 2025 season

A few teams in the NFL right now could be set to play a lot better than you think in the 2025 season. Which teams would those be?

I got this same exercise somewhat right last year, as I said that the Denver Broncos could be better than you think, and they were. I was also high on the Arizona Cardinals as well, and they doubled their win total from 2023 into 2024.

I am going to try my hand at this again for 2025, as I believe in three teams, at least, that you probably are sleeping on big-time for the upcoming season.

Don't say I did not warn you!

Do not sleep on these squads

Arizona Cardinals

The 2024 Arizona Cardinals won eight games and finished with a positive point differential. They needed to add some serious talent to their defensive line, and they did just that in the offseason. Now fielding a pretty underrated roster overall, the Red Birds are absolutely ready to win more games than you think in 2025 and stay in the NFC West race for most of the season.

New England Patriots

My favorite underrated team for 2025 is the New England Patriots - a team that hired a proven head coach in Mike Vrabel, repaired their offensive line, and perhaps most importantly, hired Josh McDaniels to run the offense. Drake Maye is going to make a seismic leap in year two and will help lead the Patriots to a much stronger eight or nine-win season. This team is going to shock some people.

Atlanta Falcons

Another team you are probably sleeping on for 2025 is the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta has the best roster in the NFC South and a stellar supporting cast around Michael Penix Jr, their second-year QB. I truly believe Penix can play well enough for this team to stay in the NFC South race and perhaps win the whole thing in 2025. They've got the talent, the accurate, young QB, and a weaker division overall to propel them to a modest but strong 10-win season.