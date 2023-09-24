NFL Spin Zone
NFL: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

By Lou Scataglia

NFL picks: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
NFL picks: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
We are racing into Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season already. Let’s conjure up three bold predictions for the coming week of games.  After two weeks of NFL games, there have already been a fair share of surprises throughout the league.  Did anyone expect the Denver Broncos to be 0-2?  Did anyone really expect the Atlanta Falcons to be 2-0?

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 14: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings scrambles out of the pocket during at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) /

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers ends up in an offensive shootout, but it’s a tie!

What we have here are two 0-2 teams who are really similar to each other.  Both the Vikings and the Chargers have efficient offenses lead by efficient quarterbacks who consistently put up big numbers, but with porous defenses.

