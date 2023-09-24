NFL: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season
We are racing into Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season already. Let’s conjure up three bold predictions for the coming week of games. After two weeks of NFL games, there have already been a fair share of surprises throughout the league. Did anyone expect the Denver Broncos to be 0-2? Did anyone really expect the Atlanta Falcons to be 2-0?
Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers ends up in an offensive shootout, but it’s a tie!
What we have here are two 0-2 teams who are really similar to each other. Both the Vikings and the Chargers have efficient offenses lead by efficient quarterbacks who consistently put up big numbers, but with porous defenses.