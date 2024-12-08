2025 NFL Mock Draft: Top-10 mock draft ahead of Sunday's Week 14 action
With the college football season quickly ending, the 2025 NFL Draft will come into view. Here is a top-10 mock draft ahead of Sunday's Week 14 action. It's insane to think just how quickly this football season has gone. It's been rapidly passing us by, and we're now already approaching the College Football Playoff and the NFL Playoffs.
Right as each season ends, the attention will turn to the 2025 NFL Draft, where there does not seem to be nearly as much high-end talent as there was in the 2024 NFL Draft. Right before we get into some Week 14 NFL goodness, let's roll out a quick top-10 NFL mock draft.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
The Jacksonville Jaguars are not taking a QB with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft unless something totally major happens, so they could elect to bolster their trenches on defense with Mason Graham, who is arguably the best defensive player and overall prospect in the NFL Draft. This could be a good start to finally get the most out of the Trevor Lawrence era.
2. Las Vegas Raiders - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Shedeur Sanders and the Las Vegas Raiders feels like a pairing waiting to happen. It's obviously not yet clear if the Raiders would be making the right choice by taking Sanders, but they do need a QB, and Sanders is the best in this coming class, so they may also have no choice.
I would be interested to eventually find out where the Raiders would have ranked Shedeur Sanders on their board with the 2024 NFL Draft QB class.
3. New York Giants - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders may be "1a" and "1b" at the QB position in the 2025 NFL Draft. Seeing as the Raiders took Sanders in this NFL mock draft, the New York Giants will take Cam Ward and hope that he can develop into a true dual-threat passer, as he has shown dual-threat abilities in college, especially in 2024.
4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The New England Patriots cannot overthink this; good, winning teams in the NFL are built from the inside, out, so while taking a top WR prospect might be enticing here, they have to bolster their offensive line first and foremost. They should copy the roster-building of the Detroit Lions and load up along the offensive and defensive lines.
Will Campbell is the pick here. He is the stud LT from LSU and could be an elite LT at the NFL level. Drake Maye gets his blindside protector.
5. Carolina Panthers - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The Carolina Panthers could take a top WR prospect here for Bryce Young, but the Panthers defense does need more pass rushing juice, so Abdul Carter is the pick at five in this NFL mock draft. Carolina traded Brian Burns to the New York Giants recently and do not have a ton else off the edge. Carter could be who they are missing for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
6. New York Jets - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas
At pick six, the New York Jets pass on Travis Hunter, which could be a shock, but for the second year in a row, they take an offensive tackle in the first round. They took Olu Fashanu from Penn State in round one of the 2024 NFL Draft, and will now take Kelvin Banks Jr, an OT from Texas.
The Jets keep building their team the right way; from the inside, out, but where will they get a long-term QB at?
7. Tennessee Titans - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
With them trading away DeAndre Hopkins and having Tyler Boyd likely hitting the FA market in 2025, the Titans could go from having a lethal trio at WR to needing a first-round player at the position. Don't look now, but Will Levis is actually making a decent case to be brought back as the starter, unquestionably, in 2025.
The Tennessee Titans will indeed likely give Levis another year, so he'll get an elite weapon to throw to in Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona.
8. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
You just have to wonder if there is any possibility of some drama here if Travis Hunter falls to pick nine and the Cleveland Browns write his name on their draft card. It would not shock if Colorado head coach Deion Sanders had something to say about this, but for now, the dual-threat Hunter and potential Heisman Trophy-winner heads to Cleveland to become a Brown.
9. New Orleans Saints - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
The New Orleans Saints could bolster their defensive line with Mykel Williams in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Saints need a little bit of everything to get their franchise on the right track, but the one thing they need more than anything else is a full-scale rebuild.
Will Mickey Loomis be the person who gets to embark on that?
10. Cincinnati Bengals - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Cincinnati Bengals need to totally rebuild their defense. The offense is enjoying another elite season, as Joe Burrow would probably be an MVP candidate if the team had seven or eight wins, but their defense is dragging the entire team down. The Bengals must invest cap dollars in free agency and high draft picks with this unit.
Nic Scourton is the pick here from Texas A&M. This could be one step of many for the Bengals to get their defense back on the right track.