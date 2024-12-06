Giants 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Is Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward the savior?
The New York Giants are in desperate need of a franchise QB. Could it be Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in the 2025 NFL Draft? The QB position should be at the top of the to-do list for the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Every single move they make needs to center around finding that franchise QB.
One of the worst NFL transactions of the 21st century was the team giving Daniel Jones a four-year, $160 million contract. It was a horrific decision, and it was so bad that Jones isn't even on the team anymore.
The Giants will indeed take a QB with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in my opinion. We've put together a Giants mock draft to try and get this franchise back on track.
3rd Pick: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
With Shedeur Sanders going second overall, the New York Giants grab Cam Ward with the third overall pick. To an extent, drafting a franchise QB even in the first round does take a bit of luck. Ward can create out of structure and is an electric player overall.
He may be in a situation where he starts immediately, so it could be a year where the rookie also takes his lumps, but drafting Ward would not stop the Giants from also having a reliable veteran QB who could be a bridge QB for a year.
34th Pick: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Kenneth Grant is here at the top of the second round, so the New York Giants grab them. Grant is one of the top defensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft class, so the Giants make one of their strengths even better. Building from the inside out is the way to sustain success for the long-term in the NFL after grabbing the QB.
65th Pick: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
We're now getting into some weapons. The New York Giants grab Mason Taylor in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Taylor can hopefully build some chemistry with rookie QB Cam Ward. This TE class is pretty deep, so the Giants take a stab at one with Taylor.
104th Pick: Le'Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M
How about a running back with the first name Le'Veon? I mean, it worked out for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The New York Giants try to field an elite RB room alongside Tyron Tracy, so they take Le'Veon Moss from Texas A&M. For many teams, a running back by committee approach is what they have gone to. See: Detroit Lions
134th Pick: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
The New York Giants secondary has been pretty awful this year, so they grab one of the top ones in the 2025 NFL Draft class in Daylen Everette from Georgia. The Giants did let some top-flight DBs leave in free agency recently, so it's paramount that they bring in some new faces here.
156th Pick: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
I mean, what is the harm in taking two quarterbacks? If you have zero, why not take multiple QBs per year until you find your guy? Dillon Gabriel is playing out of his mind with Oregon this year and could win the National Championship. Gabriel may not end up being a high-end franchise QB, but I guess you could hope that he at least develops into a competent backup option.
218th: Montorie Foster, WR, Michigan State
The final two picks of this Giants mock draft could just be the franchise filling out the bottom of the roster. They take Montorie Foster, a WR from Michigan State, at pick 218. It would be wise for the Giants to continue building their WR room around Malik Nabers, who is the best rookie WR in the NFL in 2024.
245th Pick: Malik Dixon-Williams, S, UConn
The final pick in this Giants mock draft has them taking Malik Dixon-Williams, a safety from UConn. The New York Giants should strive to get their DB room right in the offseason, as they have intercepted just one, yes, one pass.
Dixon-Williams may end up being a practice squad player, but it does feel like we are seeing more and more late-round players develop into quality starters in the NFL.
Would this New York Giants 2025 NFL Mock Draft get them back on the right track?