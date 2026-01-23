NFL Draft 2026: First-round draft order approaching conference title games

The 2026 NFL Draft is approaching and will be here before you know it. Now that the college football season is over, many players who declared for the draft will make their final preparations, as many will partake in the school pro days and the NFL Scouting Combine.

As we have talked about for a while, this draft class appears to be a bit weak at the QB position, and the overall first-round-caliber talent just is not there like in previous classes, so this could make for some surprising selections.

Let's look at the NFL Draft order in the first round as the AFC and NFC title games approach.

Updated first-round NFL Draft order approaching the conference title games

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza.

2. New York Jets

Dante Moore heading back to school is definitely something the Jets probably did not want to have happen. Arvell Reese is probably the pick here.

3. Arizona Cardinals

With QB and coaching uncertainty, the Cardinals are in a tough spot, even with a top-3 pick.

4. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans need to build around Cam Ward as much as possible this offseason.

5. New York Giants

With John Harbaugh in the building, the Giants are in a good spot just with that alone. They have the pieces to be a surprise team in 2026.

6. Cleveland Browns

One of two first-round picks for the Cleveland Browns in 2026...

7. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are picking seventh overall after getting within one game of the Super Bowl last year.

8. New Orleans Saints

After a surprisingly solid rookie season from Tyler Shough, the New Orleans Saints are in a good spot to compete for the NFC South in 2026.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

This could be the highest the Chiefs pick in the Patrick Mahomes era. They have to get this pick right.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

I would be shocked if this wasn't a pick on the defensive side of the ball.

11. Miami Dolphins

Jeff Hafley is a defensive-minded coach and probably wants to instill a rugged culture with the Dolphins. This could be a defensive selection.

12. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are picking twice in the first round and could really do some damage in the 2026 NFL Draft.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

It almost feels unfair that the Rams have two first-round picks. They're just two wins away from a second Super Bowl title in the Sean McVay era.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Now that the Ravens have a new head coach, the team can begin to turn this thing around after a year of injuries.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a huge step back in 2025 after a strong start and are again with a year one offensive coordinator.

16. New York Jets (via IND)

Two picks in the top-16 in a draft that lacks first-round talent is such a Jets' thing to happen...

17. Detroit Lions

It really ended up being injuries that prevented the Detroit Lions from getting into the playoffs one year after a 15-2 regular season.

18. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings quietly finished with nine wins in 2025 after winning five in a row to end the season.

19. Carolina Panthers

I could see this being a sneaky landing spot for Ty Simpson, the Alabama QB.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

Dallas has two first-round picks and both are in the top-20. This could be a great opportunity to get this defense on the right track.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new head coach. Perhaps that changes things for the better.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles has to shore up this offensive line once and for all.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles could use both DL and secondary help, in my opinion.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

The Cleveland Browns second first-round pick could go in a number of different directions. This originally belonged to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

25. Chicago Bears

Chicago is going to revamp their DL in a similar way that the OL got revamped last offseason.

26. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are almost certainly looking at WR or secondary help with this pick.

27. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco needs to get a bit more stout along the offensive line, so that could be where they address at pick 27.

28. Houston Texans

Houston may need some more OL help, but the DL is also beginning to get a bit old.

29. Los Angeles Rams

This is the second first-round pick for the LA Rams in the 2026 NFL Draft.

30. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are picking 30th overall ahead of the conference title games.

31. Denver Broncos

The Broncos may target some linebacker help or an offensive weapon with this first-round pick.

32. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle is currently picking last in the first round and might target some CB or WR help.