NFL Predictions: Every AFC Team’s make-or-break non-QB player in 2025

Every NFL season hinges on more than just great quarterback play, and in the AFC, several non-QBs will be very crucial to their team’s success in 2025. Whether it’s a dominant pass rusher, a reliable corner, or a dependable offensive tackle, these players have the power to swing their team’s season one way or the other.

In this article, we highlight one make-or-break non-quarterback for every AFC team, players whose performance could be the difference between a playoff run and a disappointing season.

Make-or-Break Non-Quarterbacks for each AFC team in 2025

Baltimore Ravens- Andrew Vorhees

Vorhees seems to be the likely Patrick Mekari replacement. The goal for him is to not have the drop off be apparent, and if he can do that then the mission will be complete.

Buffalo Bills- Matt Milano

It’s been a while since Milano has been fully healthy, and in 2025 it appears he is finally getting there. The star linebacker has to be a difference maker for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Cincinnati Bengals- Shemar Stewart

The Bengals defense was bad to say the least in 2024. With all the issues surrounding this defense, the Bengals really need reliable play off the edge next to Trey Hendrickson.

Cleveland Browns- Denzel Ward

Ward has been reliable for many years now, and in 2025 the team might need more than just reliability. With the injury to Emerson, the unit is a bit thinner, which might force Ward to find another level in his game.

Denver Broncos- Courtland Sutton

The Broncos defense looks primed to be incredible in 2025, but what about the offense? Nix looked great in year 1, but will look to take a step forward in year 2. Sutton could be the key to elevating this offense into elite status.

Houston Texans- Aireontae Ersery

Stroud was sacked 52 times in 2024, and in this offseason, the team did not drastically improve the unit. Because of this, it appears like Ersery could be in for a big rookie year. Wherever he fits, they need him to get the job done immediately.

Indianapolis Colts- Jonathan Taylor

With a quarterback room with a ton of questions, the team will look to run the ball heavily. With some new faces starting on the line, Taylor will be tasked with dominating in 2025 to keep Indy afloat.

Jacksonville Jaguars- Travis Hunter

Whenever you play two positions you're going to be critical. Hunter will need to be solid on both sides, specifically in a corner room that could use a difference maker.

Kansas City Chiefs- Rashee Rice

The Chiefs offense when Rice is playing looks much cleaner and potent. Without him the unit lacks a go-to guy beside Kelce. Rice needs to return from injury, and potential suspension, to help this Chiefs offense return to elite status.

Las Vegas Raiders- Tyree Wilson

Outside of Crosby, the Raiders defensive line has a number of questions. Wilson, a former top 10 pick, needs to answer the call as another disruptor alongside Crosby.

Los Angeles Chargers- Tuli Tuipolotu

Bosa is out the door and Mack is only getting older. This leaves the door open for a young pass rusher to step up. So far Tuli has looked good, but with an increased role, he is going to need to find another level.

Miami Dolphins- Patrick Paul

When you think of bad offensive lines, the Dolphins come to mind. In 2025 Paul steps in as the starting left tackle, and he must be good enough to keep Tua healthy.

New England Patriots- Will Campbell

The Patriots fixed a ton of issues this offseason, with Campbell being arguably the most important of them all. Protecting Maye’s blindside will be a challenge, and Campbell has to be up to the call.

New York Jets- Mason Taylor

The Jets receiving core lacks depth next to Garrett Wilson, which opens the door for somebody to step up. Enter second round rookie Mason Taylor, who could become a safety blanket for Justin Fields.

Pittsburgh Steelers- Broderick Jones

Aaron Rodgers is 41 years old, and has to stay upright if this offense wants to improve in 2025. Jones, so far, has not looked particularly great. 2025 has to be the year he puts it all together.

Tennessee Titans- L’Jarius Sneed

Sneed was a complete disappointment in 2024, after a great 2023 campaign with the Chiefs. He has to return to form in 2025, or else this secondary leaves a lot to be desired.