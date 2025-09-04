NFL Predictions: Which rising stars could become first-time All-Pros in 2025?

Every NFL season a handful of great superstars earn All-Pro nods to recognize their incredible play on the field. This honor is one of the highest achievements in the league, as it cements your status as one of the league’s elite talents.

In 2025, many young players will try to earn this honor for the very first time. This article will focus on which rising stars could become first-time All-Pros in the 2025 season.

Rising NFL stars who could become All-Pros in the 2025 NFL Season

Jayden Daniels

Daniels dominated the competition in his rookie season, taking a Commanders team that drafted 2nd overall in 2024 to the NFC championship game the very next year. In 2025 the expectations are even higher, and if he can reach another level, he very well may end up earning an All-Pro nod.

C.J. Stroud

Since his rookie season, Stroud has proven to be one of the league’s best young talents at the quarterback position. In 2025 Stroud has a great supporting cast of weapons, with stars like Joe Mixon and Nico Collins, and an excellent defense that will give Stroud plenty of opportunities.

Bijan Robinson

Bijan is one of the current favorites to win OPOY in 2025, and if he can reach those heights he will certainly become an All-Pro player very soon. Every year he has gotten better and more opportunities, and this upcoming season it seems like it could be a career best for the young star.

Jahmyr Gibbs

In 2024 Gibbs cemented himself as one of the league’s best running backs. Now in 2025 he will look to up his game even more. If he can actually level up Gibbs will have the backing and support of many fans and players to achieve an All-Pro nod.

Malik Nabers

It may only have been one year, but in 2024 Nabers looked like one of the best young talents in the entire league. Now in 2025, with an improved quarterback room, Nabers will certainly become the focal point of the Giants offense, which will potentially give him enough production to become an All-Pro player.

Will Anderson

The competition is stiff to become an All-Pro edge, however, the next young talent who could enter that conversation is Will Anderson. Anderson has gotten better every year, and now in 2025, it feels like it could be another big step forward that could put him in the conversations with the likes of Micah Parsons, T.J. Watt, and Myles Garrett.

Jared Verse

Verse earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2024 after a very productive rookie season. Now in 2025, with another offseason of development, Verse could be in for a massive second season. Like Will Anderson, the competition will be stiff, but Verse very well could make a strong argument to earn All-Pro honors.

Quinyon Mitchell

Mitchell entered 2024 with high expectations, and to say he knocked those expectations out of the park would be an understatement. He dominated throughout the season, including throughout the playoffs, and in 2025 it seems he will take another big step forward.