2024 NFL Free Agency: One ideal free agent fit for each team
Let's pick one ideal free agency fit for each team.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills - Hollywood Brown, WR
The Buffalo Bills will have a good bit of work to do on defense, but finding another viable target at WR is a huge priority as well. I do think the Arizona Cardinals would like to have Hollywood Brown back, but the Buffalo Bills are the more desirable destination.
Miami Dolphins - Carl Lawson, EDGE
The Miami Dolphins won't have a ton of cap space to spend, and with both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb rehabbing major injuries, the New York Jets could take a low-risk, cheap chance on someone like Carl Lawson, who was once a very formidable pass-rush threat.
New York Jets - Tyron Smith, OT
It's no secret that the New York Jets need some help at tackle. Tyron Smith could be a fine short-term solution for the team that would also solidify the most important position along the OL.
New England Patriots - Gabe Davis, WR
The wide receiver free agency market isn't going to be as deep as we originally thought, so Gabe Davis might end up getting more money than even he thinks. The New England Patriots have a ton of cap space and simply need adequate bodies at the pass-catching positions.