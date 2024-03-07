2024 NFL Free Agency: One ideal free agent fit for each team
Let's pick one ideal free agency fit for each team.
NFC South
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Leonard Floyd, EDGE
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved on from Shaq Barrett earlier this offseason and are in a position to re-load the roster this offseason. Getting some help off the EDGE in the form of Leonard Floyd is probably something Todd Bowles would not hate.
New Orleans Saints - Charles Leno Jr, OT
I just have no idea what the New Orleans Saints are doing. Them restructuring contracts to get under the salary cap is a yearly occurrence, and at this point, I think they need to simply blow it up. Charles Leno Jr is a free agent and would be a fine short-term solution at left tackle, as Trevor Penning looks like a total bust.
Atlanta Falcons - Kirk Cousins, QB
Kirk Cousins is a perfect fit for the Atlanta Falcons, as Raheem Morris is from than Shanahan/McVay tree, so they will indeed run that type of offense that Cousins has played in during his entire career. The Falcons have great talent on both sides of the ball and could not make more sense as a destination for Cousins.
Carolina Panthers - Parris Campbell, WR
The wide receiver free agent market isn't going to be great, so I guess Parris Campbell makes sense here. He's a very fast WR and will be just 27 when the 2024 NFL Season begins.