2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft
Let's put together a first round mock draft, but this time around, not include trades.
13. Las Vegas Raiders - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The Las Vegas Raiders have huge needs on both sides of the ball, and with all of the first-round QBs gone, they opt to bolster their defense with a top EDGE rusher in Dallas Turner from Alabama. Antonio Pierce is a defensive guy, so I am sure he’ll pound the table for the Raiders to come away with a blue-chip defensive prospect.
14. New Orleans Saints - JC Latham, OT, Alabama
The New Orleans Saints could certainly use two new starting tackles, so they grab JC Latham from Alabama with their first-round pick. Their long-time right tackle Ryan Ramcyzk could be forced into retirement with a knee issue. Either way, the Saints still have a need at tackle.
15. Indianapolis Colts - Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
The Indianapolis Colts are probably better off on the offensive side of the ball with Shane Steichen running that unit. I think a top draft prospect being inserted into their defense would be a smart move. Laiatu Latu is one of the premier EDGE rushers in this year’s draft.
16. Seattle Seahawks - Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
With two-straight pass-rushers getting drafted, it’s clear that it’s never really been more important for teams to get to the quarterback. Simply put, teams won’t consistently win in the NFL if they can’t get to the passer, and the Seattle Seahawks defense was certainly missing someone up front last year.