2024 NFL mock draft: Redrafting the top-10 picks ahead of Week 3
4. Arizona Cardinals - Marvin Harrison Jr, WR
The Arizona Cardinals are better than people think and will be better than people think. They'd definitely take Marvin Harrison Jr again if they got the chance. He broke out a bit in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams and obviously has some NFL blood in him. The Cardinals aren't quite ready to breakout yet, but they are definitely on the cusp.
I would look at the 2025 NFL Season as being where the Cardinals can truly put a lot together.
5. Los Angeles Chargers - Joe Alt, RT
Joe Alt was the right pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and will continue to be the right pick. Games in the NFL are won and lost in the trenches, so cries for the LA Chargers to take Malik Nabers instead weren't substantive. The Chargers are running the ball with great success and seem to have something cooking early on.
Yes, they have beaten the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers, but 2-0 is 2-0, so give credit where credit is due.
6. New England Patriots (via NYG) - JJ McCarthy, QB
Here we go! The New England Patriots move down three spots, secure JJ McCarthy, and would also net some draft capital from the Giants. The Patriots get the best of both worlds in this NFL mock draft. And even in this scenario, Jacoby Brissett probably still starts out as the QB1 for New England. The Patriots are kind of a mess along the offensive line and do need more talent at WR.
The Pats also, as a whole, just don't have the most talented roster ever, so de-facto GM Eliot Wolf also stockpiles some picks for the current and future NFL drafts.
7. Tennessee Titans - JC Latham, LT
JC Latham had a rocky Week 1 performance but did bounce back in a big way in Week 2. Honestly, it would not shock me if the Titans wouldn't hate going back in time to take a QB at pick seven. Will Levis just looks lost out there and is probably not going to cut it as a franchise QB in the NFL. For now, though, they'll again give Levis every shot to be the starter in Tennessee and double-down on taking Latham, the tackle from Alabama.