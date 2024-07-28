2025 NFL mock draft: Panthers and Titans make bold picks at quarterback
17. Los Angeles Rams - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The Los Angeles Rams may be a viable tight end away from being a truly elite team. They shocked the NFL last year, winning 10 games and earning a playoff spot. The Rams feel poised to be even better in 2024, so I am not sure they are going to be picking this high to begin with.
If they are, though, there might not be a better selection than Colston Loveland from Michigan. The Rams need more tight end production, and Loveland can surely provide that for the long-term.
18. Los Angeles Chargers - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Los Angeles Chargers will have both Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa back for 2024, but they do have a long-term need at pass rusher, so Jim Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz prioritize the defensive line with Nic Scourton from Texas A&M.
The Chargers are not going to be a great team in the 2024 NFL Season, as their roster is clearly still a work in progress, but the duo of Harbaugh and Hortiz can begin to mold something together next offseason, perhaps beginning to show more progress in 2025.
19. Chicago Bears - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
I was critical of Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles, but he seems to be building something special in Chicago. The one final thing this team could be missing is another pass rusher. The trade for Montez Sweat worked out extremely well, so Poles should continue adding to the defensive front with Mykel Williams from Georgia.
With the offense being quite complete top-to-bottom, Poles may be able to invest heavily into the defense in the 2025 NFL Draft. Their most notable change this offseason was obviously replacing Justin Fields with Caleb Willams.
20. Atlanta Falcons - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Atlanta Falcons are in a great position to win back the NFC South and clinch at least one home playoff game in the 2024 NFL Season. Their ceiling is limited with Kirk Cousins under center, but they can still be a competent team if things go well. However, they fumbled the QB room big-time this offseason, as they signed Cousins for four years and took Michael Penix Jr in the first round.
It just did not seem like a good process from GM Terry Fontenot, who can try to right that wrong and bolster the defense in this 2025 mock draft, as that unit could still use some work. They take Malaki Starks from Georgia with the 20th overall pick.