NFL power rankings: Who are the 10 best tight ends in the league?
4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
A three-time Pro Bowler, Mark Andrews has played in just two full seasons across his six-year NFL career, appearing in a career-low 10 games in 2023 due to injury. Nonetheless, Mark Andrews still caught 45 passes for 544 yards and six touchdowns. During his six years in the NFL, his 17-game averages come out to 74 receptions, 949 yards, and eight touchdowns.
As a blocker and receiver, Mark Andrews is excellent.
3. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
A Pro Bowler in year one, Sam LaPorta caught 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was also named to the second-team All-Pro squad, and is only entering year two. It's not outrageous to suggest that LaPorta can climb to the top TE status in the NFL during 2024. He's got his legs under him now and should continue to have a huge role in the offense.
2. TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
TJ Hockenson unfortunately tore his ACL during the 2023 NFL Season, but that does not mean he should rank lower on these rankings. He's extremely talented and still has youth on his side. Playing 15 games in 2023 and nearly finishing with 1,000 yards, Hockenson's return to the lineup in 2024 should be a huge boost for whoever is playing quarterback.
1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
For the third time in his NFL career, George Kittle hit the 1,000-yard mark, which is impressive. Between blocking and receiving, he's the most complete tight end in the NFL in quite some time. Turning 31 this October, Father Time might slowly creep up to Kittle. He's apart of one of the most electric offenses in the NFL in San Francisco, and he doesn't appear to be slowing down.